Roscommon man who told Carrick-on-Shannon gardaí to ‘f**k off’ given a chance

“I’m going to give you one chance,” said Judge Denis McLoughlin prior to adjourning matters against Jamie Christie, Greaghnaleva, Arigna, Co Roscommon until April 28, 2020.

Sgt Michael Gallagher gave summary evidence saying at 3.20am on October 13, 2019, Garda Currid was on patrol at Main Street Carrick-on-Shannon when “he observed the defendant trying to fight other males and anyone in his vicinity.”

Sgt Gallagher said the defendant “told gardaí to f**k off and leave him alone. He told gardaí he would take everyone on, one by one.”

The court heard the defendant has previous convictions for dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

Sgt Gallagher added that the defendant called to Carrick-on-Shannon garda station to apologise for his actions.

Defending solicitor Niamh McGovern addressed the court saying: “On the night in question, he had far too much to drink and things got out of control.”

Having heard the evidence, Judge McLoughlin asked: “Does he have a problem with drink? Why does he think he has the right to speak to gardaí the way he did?”

Addressing the court Mr Christie said: “I wouldn’t see it (drink) as much of a problem. As soon as I found out what I did I went to apologise. They have a hard enough job without me.”

Adjourning matters Judge McLoughlin said: “I’m going to give you one chance subject to you not coming to garda attention before April 28, 2020.

Judge McLoughlin added if there is nothing further against the defendant by that time he will deal with matters by way of a €300 donation to charity in lieu of a conviction and a €300 fine.