€9,000 funding for two Leitrim organisations to improve services for older persons

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed €9,000 in funding for two community and voluntary organisations in Leitrim to improve community services for older persons.

The funding has been announced by the Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, as part of €1m in grant funding for community and voluntary groups under the Community & Voluntary Supports Grant Scheme.

“This scheme is a joint initiative of Minister Daly and the HSE to support older people, family carers and significant others to stay well and remain connected with their local community.

“The two successful applicants in Leitrim are:



General Funding

Leitrim Development Company - €5,000



Physical Activity

Drumsna Development Association Company - €4,000.



“I echo the sentiments of Minister Daly who said this grant scheme recognises the valuable services that community and voluntary agencies provide to support older people to continue living in their communities and maintain their social connections,” Senator Feighan said.