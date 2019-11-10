Roscommon man discovered with traces of cocaine in Carrick-on-Shannon told what he must do to avoid conviction

A case of unlawful possession of drugs against Jamie Gaffney, Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon was adjourned until February 28 with Judge Denis McLoughlin outlining the three conditions that must be adhered to in order for the defendant to avoid a conviction.

Giving summary evidence Sgt Michael Gallagher said Garda Quigley was on patrol in the Bush Hotel car park when he observed two individuals and spoke to them.

During the process of searching the men he discovered a small bag with traces of cocaine which he valued at “no more than €20.”

Defending solicitor Gerry McGovern said the defendant had no previous convictions and had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

Mr McGovern added the defendant has applied to join the army.

At this point Judge Denis McLoughlin interjected, asking: “Why would the army want a man who takes class A drugs?”

Mr McGovern replied: “He could have said it belonged to the other man, it was only traces that were found.

“He made a mistake, it is a bad mistake. A conviction will destroy this young man.

“If it was a considerable amount maybe I wouldn’t make this application.”

Having heard the case against Mr Gaffney, Judge McLoughlin said the army have random drug testing in place.

“If it shows up positive, it is an automatic dismissal,” he said. “If he wants to be left without a conviction he will have to work very hard for it.”

Judge McLoughlin adjourned matters until February 28, 2020 and instructed Mr Gaffney to undergo monthly urine analysis; complete 100 hours of community service and make a charitable donation of €300.

Adjourning matters Judge McLoughlin said: “If he completes the above three, I’ll consider leaving him without a conviction.”