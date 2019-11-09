Ballinamore welcoming committee to launch tonight

The new Ballinamore Asylum seeker Welcoming Committee will launch in the Scouts Den(beside the Sports Complex) Ballinamore this evening, Saturday November 9 at 6pm.

A spokesperson for the group said "This is the launch of a grassroots working Community Group project. We are inviting locals to come join us and have many volunteering areas as well as Community Projects to give the new families set to arrive here a warm and friendly welcome with inclusion plans and events to be set up for them."

Leitrim International Group as well as Ballaghdereen's Welcome Committee are expected to attend.

The meeting is open to all with debate and some creative ideas to get people involved in.

Also read: Discussions continue between Ballinamore Community Group and Minister