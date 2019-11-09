Sunshine and showers in Leitrim today

Sunshine and showers are predicted for most of the day, some heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Light to moderate northwest winds will be fresh and gusty in coastal areas.



Tonight showers will continue for a time before dying out later. Under clear skies fog is likely to form inland. Lowest temperatures of +1 to +4 degrees. Winds will ease overnight.

