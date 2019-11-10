Mind the frost this morning in Leitrim

Met Eireann tells us there is a cold start this morning with sharp frost and icy patches widely.

This and patchy fog will clear quickly. Much of the day dry with sunny spells and light winds. Highest temperatures 6 to 8 degrees. Cloud increasing with rain before nightfall.

Rain will recur early tonight as south winds freshen. A clearance to passing showers overnight. Showers heavy towards morning with risk of hail. Becoming cold. Minimum temperatures 1 to 3 degrees. Slight frost returning inland. Winds veering west and becoming blustery.

Monday is looking blustery with sunny spells and showers.





