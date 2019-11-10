Taoiseach in Enniskillen today for Remembrance Sunday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith are expected to pay a symbolic visit to Enniskillen today, November 10 for Remembrance Sunday.

It is understood the Irish Prime Minister will lay a wreath of green laurels at the war memorial as he has done previously while Mr. Smith will lay a wreath on behalf of Boris Johnson’s government.

For the act of remembrance, the two men will put politics aside and join Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster whose party has been sparring with both of their governments over Brexit.

Viscount Brookeborough, The Queen’s Lord Lieutenant for County Fermanagh will lead the commemoration.

The event will also remember those killed and injured in the Enniskillen bombing in 1987.

A religious service will take place at St. Macartin’s Catherdral afterwards.

Other events and services are taking place around Northern Ireland.

