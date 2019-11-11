Leitrim County Council approves 5% increase in commercial rates

Leitrim County Council has voted to approve a 5% increase in commercial rates for 2020.

At today's (Monday, November 11, 2019) Annual Budget Meeting, Leitrim County Council chief executive, Lar Power, proposed a 6.5% increase in rates noting that there had been no increase in rates since 2008.

He said that in order to raise match funding for the council's six year capital investment programme for the county the current position of not increasing rates was "unsustainable".

Councillors said they could not agree to a 6.5% increase because of the burden this would create for rates payers already struggling financially in the county.

However a 5% increase was proposed and seconded and, after a proposal to not increase rates from currently levels was defeated, the 5% increase was deemed passed. The increase will come into effect next year.

