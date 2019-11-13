Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Ann Forde (née Shortt), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Ann Forde née Shortt, Kiltyfea, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and Cloonboney, Mohill peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, 12th November 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her brothers and sister, son-in-law; Sean and daughter-in-law; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Padraig, daughters: Mary (Cloonboney, Mohill), Eileen Hughes (Drumlish) her brother; Michael Shortt (Cloone), son-in-law; Eamonn, Mary's partner; John Bradley, grandchildren; Paul, Kevin, Patricia, Sinead, Catherine, Mark and Michelle, sisters-in-law; Kathleen Rooney and Kathleen Shortt, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter Mary at Cloonboney, Mohill on Wednesday from 3pm - 9pm and on Thursday from 12pm - 3pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Sligo University Hospital care of McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please note that there will be a one way traffic system in place.

Anna Kubica, Watervale, Rooskey, Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim



Anna, formerly of Packów, Poland, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Anna will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Tomasz, son David, sister Maria, brother Bogdan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Spoczywaj w pokoju Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (Eircode N39 EC81) on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation.

Margaret (Peig) Mullen (née Harrington), Drumfin, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peig) Mullen (nee Harrington), Drumfin, Via Boyle, Co Sligo (Lacken, Boyle, Co Roscommon), former Postmistress of Drumfin Post Office, peacefully on 11th November 2019, in her 96th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her son Anthony (Tony). Beloved and cherished mother of Marie (McGinley), Bernie (Crowther), Sr Mairead O.P. (Maggie), Vera (Nicholson), Sheila (Corrigan), Padraig, Anne (Buckley) and Liam. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of her 23 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Perry’s Funeral Home, Ballymote today (Wednesday) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote (Eircode F56 A59), followed by burial in St Columba’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Guidedogs/Assistance Dogs for Autism.

Patrick (Paddy) McHugh, Coolegraine, Dowra, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McHugh, Coolegraine, Dowra, Co. Leitrim peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Patrick John, his brother Stephen, sisters Margaret and Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Anna and Rosemary, brother Noel, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Marian. Paddy is also sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, The Matthews family Sligo, The Gaine family New York, The Gabbitt family Wexford, and also the McHugh family England, Wales, Coolegraine and Drumkeerin, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass today, Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Colmcilles Church, Newbridge, Dowra with burial afterwards in Newbridge cemetery. All donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice c/o Funeral undertaker or any family member.

Mary McHugh (née Kelly), Killaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim

In the the tender loving care of the staff in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Charlie. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Joan (McNulty), sons Raymond, Noel, Philip, Desmond & Donal, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, great grand-daughter, her sister Elizabeth McNiffe, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

John Baxter (Junior), Cannons Hill, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan

November 8th 2019 suddenly at his residence. Son of the late Frances. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father John, sisters Mary, Sarah, Ann, Madeleine, fiancée Lisa and extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal today, Wednesday morning, leaving the house at 10:30 arriving for funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

May they all Rest in Peace