Cash and cars seized during searches in Cavan, Roscommon and Longford today

Cash and cars were seized as gardai swooped on sites in Co Cavan, Longford and Roscommon today as part of an operation specifically targetting the assets and activities of an Organised Criminal Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

Members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit, Garda Regional Armed Support Unit (Western Region) were also involved in the raids.

A total on 21 searches were conducted across eight counties- Longford, Offaly, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin.

Among them, five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted.

The following items were seized: six motor vehicles- 191 Ford Focus, two 181 Ford Focus, a 181 Ford Ranger, two 161 Ford Focus; a TuffMac car trailer; a car towing dolly; three Rolex watches; designer handbags; €18,600 in cash; fake €20 euro notes; financial documents; computers and mobile phones; and drugs paraphernalia.

A male in his 20s has also been arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

