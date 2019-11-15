Looking for a job: Cross Border Jobs Fair being held today in Cavan

Over 300 jobs on offer at careers fair

A cross-border jobs and careers fair will take place in the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan Town, today Friday November 15, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.



The event is being hosted by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and the Department for Communities Northern Ireland, along with the EURES Cross-Border Partnership.



There are over 300 jobs on offer from 35 employers across Cavan, Fermanagh, Leitrim, Monaghan and Louth from companies including: Liberty Insurance, CG Power Systems Ltd, Quinn Industrial Holdings, Cinnte Technologies, Lakeland Dairies, Crust and Crumb, ABP Food Group, Obelisk Ltd and ATA Tools. Sectors represented include: Manufacturing, ICT, financial services, construction, engineering, hospitality, sales, homecare and the food industry.



The Jobs and Careers Fair provides a fantastic opportunity for jobseekers, including graduates and people looking to change careers, to meet face-to-face with employers who are actively recruiting on both sides of the border.



As well as the jobs on offer, education and training bodies in the region will provide information on the wide range of traineeships, apprenticeships and courses available.



People looking for work or considering changing career can receive advice at one-to-one coaching and CV clinics.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) will provide advice to people interested in starting up a new business and to existing businesses looking to grow or improve their Brexit preparedness.



The event is free to attend. DEASP Employment Support Services Team Cavan can be contacted on 049-4379600 or by emailing esscavan@welfare.ie

