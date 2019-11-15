€356,780 in capital funding for Leitrim sports clubs

More than €356,780 in Sports Capital funding has been allocated to 13 sports clubs and organisationacross County Leitrim.

Senator Frank Feighan received confirmation of the successful applications from his colleague, Brendan Griffin, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The beneficiaries are:

Aughavas GAA club – New Astroturf pitch €41,947

Aughawillan GAA club – Gym building improvement and equipment upgrade €18,603

Breffni Community Development Company – Lifelong Community Exercise Project €2,793

Drumkeeran Handball Sport & Leisure Ltd. – 4G Artificial Playing pitch €73,324

Drumshanbo Athletic Club – Running & Field Athletic Training Area €31,153

Drumsna Boxing Club - Refurbishment of clubhouse €11,551

Kilnagross NS BOM – Multi-purpose playing fields €11,495

Kinlough Community Development Company Ltd. – Training track, pitch lighting and fencing €17,455

Leitrim County Council: 2018 - Disability Adaptation for Aura Swimming pool €955

Manorhamilton Community Recreation and Sports Ltd. – Multi-use area, security fencing, sports equipment €42,517

Mohill GAA – Refurbishment of club facilities - €49,942

Sean O’Heslins GAA – Floodlighting at Ballinamore GAA €47,206

Tullaghan Development Association Co. Ltd. – Astroturf, fencing, exercise equipment €7,840

“This funding will provide a major boost for these clubs which serve a very important role in many communities.

“The Sports Capital Programme represents an excellent value for money investment. It is crucial we invest in sport and the health of our population, particularly with obesity on the rise.

“Investing in sport is good for the health of the nation, both literally and economically,” said Senator Feighan.