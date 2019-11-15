File being prepared for DPP after two arrested in connection with Pat Heeran investigation are released without charge

A man and woman arrested yesterday, Thursday, November 14, 2019 and who were detained at Tullamore Garda Station in relation to the murder of Patrick Heeran, Aughavas, Co Leitrim eight years ago, have been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in the Leitrim District are continuing investigations into the murder of Patrick Heeran who was last seen in Mohill, Co Leitrim on the 3rd October 2011.