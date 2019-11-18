A very cold start to this week for Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo

A cold start today with frost and patches of freezing fog slow to clear inland, leading to difficult driving conditions. A dry and sunny day is expected with highest temperatures generally 6 to 8 degrees, a good deal lower where fog lingers into the afternoon. Light variable winds will back southeasterly later in the day and freshen along coasts.

TONIGHT

Tonight cloud will thicken from the west with rain on the coast overnight, slowly spreading eastwards. Lowest temperatures will be between plus 2 and plus 4 degrees, with a light to moderate southeast wind.