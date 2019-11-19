Leitrim’s The Shed Distillery shortlisted in two categories at Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards 2019

Drumshanbo's The Shed Distillery has been announced as one of the 29 Irish companies shortlisted for Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards 2019.

Designed to recognise excellence within Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, more than 300 industry leaders will gather at the event hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan on Wednesday, November 27 in the RDS Concert Hall.

Founded by PJ Rigney in 2016,The Shed Distillery has been shortlisted in two award categories, Brand Marketing and Export Growth. The company is the first distillery to open in Connacht in 101 years. In just three years, the distillery now sells into 50 international markets with listings in major retail groups including Wholefoods (USA), Selfridge’s (UK) and Carrefour (EU).

The high calibre of submissions received this year were adjudicated by an independent judging panel with extensive experience in business, media, marketing, and sustainability.

The overall award winners in each category will be announced at a Gala Luncheon at the RDS Concert Hall on Wednesday, 27th November 2019. For further information, visit www.bordbia.ie/awards

