Government signs contract to roll out €46m Leitrim arm of National Broadband Plan to bring high speed broadband to rural areas

The Government has signed a contract today, Tuesday, November 19, aimed at delivering high-speed broadband to rural Ireland including parts of Co Leitrim requiring intervention.

The entire roll-out will cost €3 billion with investment of €46m in Leitrim.

The National Broadband Plan is the Government’s plan to roll-out high speed broadband to the 1.1 million people living and working in the nearly 540,000 premises nationally, including 100,000 businesses and farms, and over 600 schools, where commercial operators will not commit to deliver the service.

Work will start immediately with the roll-out of broadband within eight weeks of today's contract signing and more than 90% of premises in the State will have access to high speed broadband within four years.

As an initial step, the Government has published a list of approximately 300 community centres, schools, library hubs and local GAA halls in every county that will be connected to high speed broadband during 2020, to enable communities to quickly get free public access to high speed broadband.

In Leitrim 13 locations have been selected and these are:

- Aghanlish Community Centre, Aghanlish, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, F91PYD2

- Askill Community Centre, Askill, Ballyshannon, Co. Leitrim, F94HH73

- Aughawillan National School, Lisgrudy, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41E082

- Aughawillian GAA, Stroke, Derradda, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41E446

- Aughavas GAA Club, Corraneary, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, H12AE26

- Drumeela Community Centre, Teach Dúchas, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, H12DP84

- Drumlea Community Centre, Drumlea, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, H12H336

- Gortlettragh Community Centre, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, N41RC78

- Killargue Community Centre, Gortnacorkoge, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, F91EP90

- Killenumery Hall, Killanummery, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, F91AY28

- Newtownmanor Hall, Cornalaghta, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim, F91P573

- Saint Michael's Primary School, West Barrs, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, F91YW25

- Tea Shed, Largandoon, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, F91PY6A.