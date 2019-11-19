Continued delay in tenant purchase scheme is unacceptable says Sligo Leitrim TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has called on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to swiftly publish a report on the future of the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

The 2016 Tenant Purchase scheme enables local authority housing tenants to buy their own homes at a discounted price subject to significant conditions. A report on how the scheme was functioning was due to be completed 12 months following its establishment.

Deputy Scanlon said, “Over two years on since the report was due to be published and we are still waiting on it, this is despite repeated calls from Fianna Fáil for the Minister to prioritise its publication.

“Why is the Minister keeping the report hidden? Instead of being open about it he is delaying it for political reasons and clearly intends to swamp it as part of a new social housing announcement over the coming months – yet another example of cynical spin by the Government.

“I am dealing with a case which involves a widow who has lived in her house for 50 years. She has the money to buy out the house, but she cannot do so because she does not have €15,000 a year in earned income. That is very wrong and it is causing serious problems, particularly for rural people.

“Its past time for the Minister to show a bit of honesty and publish the report. As the houses are not going back on the housing list, those living in them should be given the opportunity to purchase them,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.