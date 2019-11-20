Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday November 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Shane Jobe, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe, Longford



Tragically at his home. Deeply regretted by his parents John and Allison, brothers Cian and Enda, sister Megan, grandparents Bob and Maureen Jones, Packie Jobe and Rosemena (deceased), uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford this Tuesday evening from 6 -9pm. Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Wednesday arriving at St. Colmcilles Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass at 12 noon via Rathmore. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations to Pieta House. Family flowers only please.

Hugh McKenna, Clooneen, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Hugh McKenna, Clooneen, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Eileen (née McTiernan). Sadly missed by his daughters Philomena, Gabrielle, Jackie, Peggy and Fionnuala, sons John and Seamus, sons in law, daughters in law, sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice or ISPCC Childline.

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Ken Wilcock, Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 16th November 2019. Peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and wonderful staff of The North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regetted and sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Marjorie, his sons Kevin, Stephen, and Michael, daughter Janet, daughters-in-law Sylvia, Kerry, and Michael’s partner Lindsey. Son-in-law Carl, sisters Tess and Cath, sister-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law Tom and David, much loved Grandfather to his eleven cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of friends. Ken will repose in his home which he loved so dearly at Ardlougher, Drumsna, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim N41 H1K7 this Wednesday evening 20th November from 4 - 9pm. His remains will be removed on Thursday morning 21st November to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Requriem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kiltoghert New Cemetery. House private outside reposing time please. Family flowers only donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Richard (Dick) Canney. Tenure, Louth / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Canney, Tenure, Co. Louth and formerly Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.16th November 2019. Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Anne-Marie, Róisin, Patricia, Joan and John. He will be sadly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in law Andrew, Mark, Mark and Chad, daughter in law Elaine, his 14 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and wonderful neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

May they all Rest in Peace





