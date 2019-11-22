Cumiskey's sweet shop to close in Ballinamore

Cumiskey’s sweet shop on Main Street, Ballinamore will cease trading at the end of this month.



The iconic shop which was originally McHugh’s, ran by John and Frances McHugh (Sheila Cumiskey’s parents) moved to it's current location in 1955. Sheila along with her husband John Cumiskey served generations of children and adults who religiously took the trip to Cumiskey's for their treat.



While the retail business is closing, Cumiskey Wholesale will continue trading.



Some of the family are collecting old photos and memories of the shop and would love anyone who has any good photos or stories to pass them on to be included in a family book.

