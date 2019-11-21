6519 bed days lost in North West hospitals says Sligo/Leitrim TD, Marc MacSharry

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Marc MacSharry, says it is very disappointing 6519 bed days have been lost in the North West since January 1, 2019.

Figures revealed to Fianna Fáil show 197,160 bed days have been lost for the first 10 months of the year nationwide.

Deputy Mac Sharry commented, “Until the government get serious on delivering home care supports we are going to see a rise in bed days lost. Since the start of this year we have lost 2169 bed days in Sligo University Hospital and 4350 in Letterkenny University Hospital. We have 6519 bed days lost in the North West.

“Behind these numbers are people in hospital, who do not need to be there and do not want to be there, but the required step-down services are not in place to support their discharge from hospital.

“As well as the mental health and physical health detriments to the patient there are knock on consequences for other services in the hospital which become stretched.

“What we need is more home support hours, home care packages and respite support for families. It is only once these measures are in place that we will see an easing of the delayed discharge numbers,” concluded Deputy MacSharry.