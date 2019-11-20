Have you ever thought about home schooling your children?

Have you ever considered home education, but you have worries and a lot of questions?



There are many myths surrounding home education that discourage concerned parents going down this lesser trodden path. There is research to say that home education offers up an opportunity for your child to be better socialised and better educated. Would you like to know more?



Gwen Murphy of Paideia Education, an experienced educator and researcher will put forward the case for home education on December 3 in Ardcarne Garden Centre.



She uses her years of teaching and research in the area to dispel the most common myths associated with home education.

The event at 11am on December 3 at Ardcarne Garden Centre, Boyle. Come along and see for yourself what it’s all about! Open to all. Contact Gwen on: (087)3450387 or murphygs@tcd.ie. www.facebook.com/paideia.home.educate

