ESB awards more than €100,000 to 24 community groups in counties Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon
24 community and voluntary groups have been awarded funding.
ESB has awarded €105,000 to 24 community and voluntary groups in the vicinity of their wind farms located near the townlands and villages of Arigna, Co Roscommon, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim and Geevagh, Co Sligo.
The awards were presented at Arigna Mining Experience on Wednesday 23, October. The 24 groups who received funding, are as follows:
Co Leitrim
Drumlease NS Parent’s Association
Drumkeeran Tidy Towns
St Brigid’s NS, Drumkeeran
Drumkeeran Care of the Elderly Ltd
Drumkeeran Active Age Group
Drumkeeran Women’s Group
Drumkeeran Youth Café
St Patrick’s Day Committee, Drumkeeran
Grasp Life Foundation
Drumkeeran Tourist and Development Company Ltd
Ardvarney NS Parent’s Association
Co Roscommon
East Connaught Development Centre
St Ronan’s GAA Club
Scoill Cill Ronain
Arigna Foroige Club
The Miner’s Way and Historical Trail
Ballyfarnon Community Enterprise Group
Keadue Development Association
Keadue Social Services/Roscommon Leader Partnership
Roscommon Integrated Development Company
Co Sligo
Jolytots Ltd
Community of Lough Arrow Social Project CLG
Valley Rovers FC
Geevagh Community Resources Ltd
The funding is a part of the Black Banks (Co Leitrim), Carrane Hill (Co Sligo), Garvagh Glebe (Co Leitrim) and Tullynahaw Wind Farm (Co Roscommon) Community Funds, which aim to provide financial support to local groups.
Majella McCarron, Stakeholder Manager at ESB, added: “We remain committed to creating a brighter future for all by being a good neighbour and supporting the community we operate. Through these Wind Farm Community Funds, we aim to contribute to the development of local projects and services for the benefit of all local people. We are delighted to see such valuable funding going to local projects, which will benefit the local communities for many years to come.”
The community funds are made available every year for the operational lifetime of the wind farm (i.e. 20+ years). For further information on the community fund and to apply for funding, please visit: http://www. windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on