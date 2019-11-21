ESB awards more than €100,000 to 24 community groups in counties Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon

ESB has awarded €105,000 to 24 community and voluntary groups in the vicinity of their wind farms located near the townlands and villages of Arigna, Co Roscommon, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim and Geevagh, Co Sligo.

The awards were presented at Arigna Mining Experience on Wednesday 23, October. The 24 groups who received funding, are as follows:

Co Leitrim

Drumlease NS Parent’s Association

Drumkeeran Tidy Towns

St Brigid’s NS, Drumkeeran

Drumkeeran Care of the Elderly Ltd

Drumkeeran Active Age Group

Drumkeeran Women’s Group

Drumkeeran Youth Café

St Patrick’s Day Committee, Drumkeeran

Grasp Life Foundation

Drumkeeran Tourist and Development Company Ltd

Ardvarney NS Parent’s Association

Co Roscommon

East Connaught Development Centre

St Ronan’s GAA Club

Scoill Cill Ronain

Arigna Foroige Club

The Miner’s Way and Historical Trail

Ballyfarnon Community Enterprise Group

Keadue Development Association

Keadue Social Services/Roscommon Leader Partnership

Roscommon Integrated Development Company

Co Sligo

Jolytots Ltd

Community of Lough Arrow Social Project CLG

Valley Rovers FC

Geevagh Community Resources Ltd

The funding is a part of the Black Banks (Co Leitrim), Carrane Hill (Co Sligo), Garvagh Glebe (Co Leitrim) and Tullynahaw Wind Farm (Co Roscommon) Community Funds, which aim to provide financial support to local groups.

Majella McCarron, Stakeholder Manager at ESB, added: “We remain committed to creating a brighter future for all by being a good neighbour and supporting the community we operate. Through these Wind Farm Community Funds, we aim to contribute to the development of local projects and services for the benefit of all local people. We are delighted to see such valuable funding going to local projects, which will benefit the local communities for many years to come.”

The community funds are made available every year for the operational lifetime of the wind farm (i.e. 20+ years). For further information on the community fund and to apply for funding, please visit: http://www. windfarmcommunityfunds.ie/