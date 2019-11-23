Must watch: Pulling With My Parents on RTE

As an advertising executive with Iconic Newspapers – owner of the Leitrim Observer – Patrick Bermingham is always finding solutions for his clients.



Finding a special somebody to share his life with has proven more elusive - but help is at hand!

Patrick, who works for our sister papers the Kilkenny People and The Kilkenny Reporter, will make his TV debut next week in the hit RTÉ show, Pulling With My Parents.



Single for more than a year, Patrick has thrown himself back into the dating game. This time, though, he has the help of his mother Liz and her twin sister Ellen, who will also feature in the popular Monday-night show.

The concept is that parents get to take over dating life of their offspring, in the hope of finding true love.



In his day job, Patrick is constantly on the move, meeting clients and working on their advertising campaigns across both print or digital. He prides himself on finding the perfect way to sell his clients’ brand and story, but he hasn’t had the same success in selling himself in the singles market!

After seeing a Facebook post looking for applicants, he decided it was time to take a leap of faith.



Patrick will have a starring role in episode 6 on Monday next, November 25. Patrick, who is 30, has been impressed with the matchmaking efforts of Liz and Ellen.

“Surprisingly, they know their stuff,” he says. “At the start, I thought they would be of no help but I was proved wrong. So as the saying goes - mother really does know best!



“It was great to see how a TV programme is produced - and it's actually quite nerve-wracking been filmed everywhere you go. The most petrifying moment was when Mam took over my Tinder account and was telling me what to say to the girls.

Pulling With My Parents, is on RTÉ2 at 10.05pm on Monday November 25.

