Arrests in relation to threats to kill on social media

Gardaí in Athlone are investigating a number of threats to kill and cause serious harm to persons made on social media over the past few days.

This morning Athlone Gardaí conducted a number of planned searches in the Athlone area, searching for weapons which were displayed in these videos and media devices used in the commission of these crimes. A number of electronic devices and weapons were seized during the searches.



These involved Garda resources from Athlone and the Regional Support Unit. During the course of these searched three males from the Athlone area were arrested, one male is in his late 40’s and the other two males are in their 20’s.

These males are currently being detained at Mullingar and Athlone Garda Station and are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



Gardaí in Athlone are liaising with the PSNI in relation to the persons arrested and the social media videos as may be connected to a recent serious incident in Co Fermanagh, which is under investigation by the PSNI.