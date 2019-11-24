Leitrim Guardian launch to take place today, Sunday, November 24

The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon is the place to be today, Sunday, November 24 at 2.30pm.

Join the Leitrim Guardian committee in honouring Noel McPartland, who will receive the 2020 award of Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year.

Seamus O'Rourke, who is coming to the end of his reign, will be on hand that afternoon to pass over the award to Noel.

The editor Bláíthín Gallagher says, “I'd say there'll be a bit of craic in that transaction! Seamus O'Rourke has worn the title with great pride. He has been a wonderful emissary for both his native county and our unique publication the Leitrim Guardian.

“We are very grateful to Seamus for all he has done in our name over the year. There is no doubt that he has made us very proud.”

Bláithín continued, “We are excited about the launch event and honouring Noel McPartland who takes up the mantle as our nominee for Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2020.

“This award recognises Noel's outstanding contribution to his native Drumshanbo and Co Leitrim.

“We look forward to hearing from Noel and our new chairperson, Tommy Moran from Ballinamore, a former Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year himself and of course also a former editor. Musical entertainment will be provided by Fionnuala Maxwell.”