Jinny's Bakery stout bread wins Best Soda Bread in Ireland

Jinny's stout bread from Drumshanbo has been voted the Best Soda Bread in Ireland!



Jinny's Bakery won the award at the Irish Quality Food Awards on October 24 in Dublin.

Jinny's Bakery owned and run by Pascal and Sinead Gillard were also shortlisted for the best small producer in Ireland and came second in this category.



Pascal told the Leitrim Observer: “It was a great occasion for us and a great recognition for all the hard work our team puts in each day.

“The timing of the award was perfect as it coincided with the launch of our stout bread mix. This was developed earlier in the year with the food academy programme which is run by Supervalu.

“We also developed Sourdough croutons and Grace's Granola named after our oldest daughter)."

Jinny's Bakery are 16 years in business and have won numerous great taste awards, and enterprise awards.

Jinny’s products are available in shops throughout the west and mid-west while hotels in Killarney, Galway, and Athlone are also key customers.



The awards have come flooding in and Jinny’s now produces 15,000 loaves and at least 5,000 scones every week. The recently opened Jinny’s tearooms, beside the bakery, has provided a valuable shop window for the products.

The couple now have a staff of 12 helping to run the artisan business.

