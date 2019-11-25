Expect some heavy showers today in Leitrim
Rain clearing this morning but heavy showers expected this afternoon
Early rain clearing quickly, then mostly cloudy with limited bright spells and some scattered showers, heavy at times. Top temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees, in light to moderate variable breezes.
TONIGHT
A few clear spells, but generally cloudy and misty tonight, with some scattered showers.
Lowest temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.
