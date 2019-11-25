Gardai investigating fire in Ballyconnell at the weekend

Gardai in Cavan are investigating an incident of suspected criminal damage by fire in Ballyconnell at the weekend.

A blaze broke out in a disused building in Doon, Ballyconnell on Saturday evening, November 23 at around 7.30pm.



The building was vacant at the time of the incident and the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Ballyconnell Garda on (049) 9525580.

