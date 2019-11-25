Irish Water officially opens €5.5 million upgrades to six wastewater treatment plants in Co Leitrim

Fine Gael TD for Sligo – Leitrim and Assistant Government Chief Whip Tony McLoughlin joined Irish Water and Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Cllr Enda McGloin in Leitrim today to officially open upgrades to six wastewater treatment plants in the county.

Over €5.5 million was invested by Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council on upgrades to Manorhamilton, Mohill, Ballinamore, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, and Leitrim Village wastewater treatment plants.

These important works will ensure that all six plants comply with national and European environmental regulations and that receiving waters are protected at all locations. The upgrades have modernised the plants, improved energy efficiency, and ensure there is adequate spare capacity at each location to support population and economic growth across the county.

The works were carried out in two projects - the Mohill and Manorhamilton works delivered by Coffey Water Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, and the Ballinamore, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village project delivered by RCC Engineering Limited.

Speaking at the event, Deputy McLoughlin said: “Ensuring that the wastewater which is generated every day in our homes, schools and workplaces is treated in compliance with the EU and national wastewater regulations and is safely returned to the environment is a key priority for Leitrim County Council, for Irish Water and for the Government. The investment Irish Water is making in upgrading our wastewater plants around the country will improve the environment for all of us and is to be welcomed. These projects in Leitrim are another step in the right direction in this regard.”

Colm Boyd, Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead at Irish Water said: “This €5.5 million investment in Co Leitrim is being made as part of Irish Water’s national strategy which aims to bring Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure to an acceptable standard, capable of supporting growing populations and economic development.

“This strategy is addressing issues where partially treated wastewater is being discharged into our environment, causing environmental damage and breaching environmental legislation.”

David McLoone, Irish Water’s Capital Programme Delivery Lead added: “It is really important that everyone thinks about the possible impact of what they flush down the toilet. Items like wet wipes, nappies and cotton buds can prevent the wastewater network from working efficiently, as well as damaging the plumbing in our homes. Placing a bin in the bathroom and disposing of sanitary items safely will help to prevent the pollution of our beaches and river ways.”

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Enda McGloin added: “Today marks a significant milestone in Irish Water’s investment in the wastewater infrastructure in Co Leitrim. The investment will ensure that in both Manorhamilton and Mohill, and also in Ballinamore, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village wastewater is collected and treated to the highest environmental standard while at the same time allowing for future growth in the local population and economic activity.”

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021. These works are vital to ensuring wastewater is collected and treated in accordance with Irish and EU regulations to support our growing population and economy.