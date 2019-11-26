Remcoll2 Limited apply for planning permission at The Rock Quarter, Ballinamore
Remcoll 2 Limited are seeking planning permission for three different developments at The Rock Quarter, Ceannaboe, Ballinamore.
The company wish to alter the existing entrance to the Rock Quarter and construct a café with ancillary facilities. The café would include the footprint of a previously permitted retail unit, adjacent to the main entrance and a new canopy over the existing concourse with glazed sliding doors and screens.
Remcoll 2 also want to develop a pharmacy with ancillary facilities within the partially complete ground floor.
They are also applying for a three-storey office building over the existing basement car park, incorporating the partially constructed ground floor of a previously permitted development with connection to the existing basement car park to be maintained.
Plans are available for viewing at Leitrim County Council offices in Carrick-on-Shannon. The council are expected to make their decision on the applications by the end of January 2020.
