Four men charged with assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney

Four men appeared in court charged with assault and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney this morning at Virginia District Court in Cavan.

Darren Redmond, 25, with an address at Calendon Road, East Wall, Dublin 3, Alan O'Brien, 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3 and Luke O'Reilly, 66, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan are all charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

A fourth man faces the same charges but cannot be named for legal reasons. Judge Denis McLoughlin put in place a temporary order restricting the media from naming him.

Bail applications were made in the cases of Mr Redmond and Mr O'Brien. The court heard gardaí were objecting to bail, due to the seriousness of the charges. Judge McLoughlin refused bail and remanded the men to Castlerea Prison.

They are all due back before Virginia District Court on 3 December.

Mr Lunney was attacked on 17 September as he made his way home from work, he was found bleeding on a remote roadside in Co Cavan after being abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

