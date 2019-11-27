Bell X1 annouce Sligo date as part of acoutic-ish nationwide tour

The ever-popular Bell X1 have announced details of an acoustic-ish nationwide tour with Sligo's Hawkswell Theatre among the venues they will be visiting next year.

Bell X1 will be performing alongside Dowry Strings with whom they have been making new music with the dates set to feature many of the bands best loved songs from their glittering career which spans over 20 years.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning, Friday November 29 at 10am. However, you can get in on the act early if you sign up to the Bell X1 mailing list to receive a special presale link which will enable you to scoop tickets one day early.