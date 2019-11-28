Thursday, November 28
Things will be very, very cold tonight in counties Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan
Cold conditions tonight
Today, Thursday, November 28 will be cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle at times. Afternoon highs of 7 or 8 degrees, but becoming noticeably cooler towards evening. Winds will be light or moderate and northeasterly in direction.
TONIGHT
Turning cold tonight, Thursday, November 28, especially in the north and east where temperatures will drop back to between -3 and 0 degrees under clear skies, leading to frosty conditions. It will be less cold in the south with temperatures generally above freezing.
