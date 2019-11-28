Moya Brennan and Eleanor Shanley to play The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

Coming in the next week to the Dock is Moya Brennan this Friday, November 29 and Eleanor Shanley on Thursday, December 5.



This Friday, Grammy Award Winning Moya Brennan will perform for one night only at The Dock. Moya has sung on most of the world’s great stages and has collaborated with many notable artists including The Chieftains, Paul Brady and Bono. Moya will be accompanied on the night by harp virtuoso, Cormac De Barra.



Just a few days later, on Thursday December 5 The Dock are delighted to welcome Eleanor Shanley back for an intimate concert featuring some of the songs that have established her as one of the most loved and respected vocalists in Ireland.



Renowned for her unique interpretation of Irish and Roots songs Eleanor has also worked with many great musicians through the years and also recorded with The Dubliners, Sharon Shannon, Donal Lunny, U2 and too many more both at home and internationally to mention here.



For tickets call The Dock at (071) 96 50 828 or go to www.thedock.ie

