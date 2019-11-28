Amazing lineup for final Leitrim’s Health Is Wealth event

The final Leitrim's Health Is Wealth event is already shaping up to be the best ever with an amazing line-up of guest speakers now confirmed.



Earlier this week, organisers Hubert McHugh and Valerie Cogan confirmed those who will be addressing the fourth and final seminar in February.

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

As with previous years, entry to the event will be free.

Valerie and Hubert said they were delighted to officially announce the lineup for the upcoming seminar.

Well known Ballinamore native and acclaimed journalist, broadcaster and author, Paul Williams, will be returning as MC on the night.



He will be joined by:

- Shane Carthy - Young Dublin footballer, Shane Carthy will be talking about the challenges of tackling his mental health issues.

- Sean Keane - Traditional Irish singer, Sean Keane, will be speaking about his experiences following the loss of his beloved wife, Virginia.

- Michael Harding - The well known playwright, novelist and Irish Times contributor has been a strong advocate of promoting mental wellness and addressing mental health issues.

- Gemma Willis -The face of the Mater Foundation’s fundraising campaign, Gemma miraculously survived a horrific car crash in August 2015 which left her with life changing injuries. Her positive outlook and determination have made her an acclaimed motivational speaker.

- Catherine Corless - is an Irish amateur historian, known for her work in compiling the information concerning the deaths of children at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Galway.

- Valerie Cox - Broadcaster Valerie Cox has been involved in volunteering for many years and she travelled to the Tsunami stricken areas after the Boxing Day Tsunami of 2004. She has an amazing story to tell about her volunteering work.

- Dr Ed O'Mahoney - Dr Ed O'Mahoney is a consultant psychiatrist with the Sligo-Leitrim mental health services. He will be speaking about his speciality eating disorders.

- Fr Brian Darcy - is a Passionist priest based in Crossgar, Co Down. He is also a well known broadcaster, author and Sunday World columnist. He will be talking about his life and the struggles and challenges he has faced.

- Nora Owen - Former Justice Minister Nora Owen will be speaking about her experiences in caring for a loved one who is living with dementia. Nora has been caring for her husband and she will be offering a unique insight into her experience in caring for him.



As the event will also mark the retirement of Hubert McHugh there will also be a raffle at the event with all proceeds going towards a charity very close to both Valerie and Hubert's hearts - the North West Hospice.

There will also be a number of information displays by local groups, charities and other organisations at the event.

Leitrim's Health Is Wealth 2020 will be held on February 12, 2020. It will start at 7pm with doors open at 6.30pm. All are welcome to attend.