Cróga report will be launched at Leitrim climate dialogue event on December 7

Where do our local greenhouse gas or carbon emissions come from? How much is emitted? How much is being absorbed by local sinks? Agriculture in Leitrim – good news or bad news? And what about forestry? How can Leitrim lead the way in abating emissions and protecting livelihoods and wellbeing?

These questions and more will be posed at the Leitrim Climate Dialogue event on Saturday, December 7, when the GEAI Cróga Report will be launched and discussed, in Ballinaglera Community Hall, Co. Leitrim.

There will be presentations from our Cróga researchers, from experts on Land Use and Biodiversity, and Rural Renewable Energy schemes, and a member of the Youth Parliament, with Climate Dialogue sessions based on the original Climate Dialogue format.

“If you have an interest in how our local lifestyles impact on the climate, then the CRÓGA event on 7th December is an important event to attend!”, said Aedín McLoughlin, CEO of GEAI. “Our EU volunteers, funded by the Erasmus+ programme to live and work in Leitrim for a year, have taken on a huge body of work to find out what is going on with carbon emissions in County Leitrim. This is the first time that an inventory of climate-altering emissions has been done at county basis. The results constitutes the baseline for climate action in rural Ireland.

For example, did you know that houses in Leitrim emit 25% more carbon emissions than the national average? That Leitrim farms are the least intensive in the country? And that our hedgerows alone could absorb up to 36,300 tons of CO2 equivalent each year? Those are just three of the fascinating facts uncovered by our researchers. However, on the day, the important take-away will be how we can approach reducing our carbon emissions while safeguarding the well-being of our residents. What we are looking for are local ideas and local initiatives adapted for local communities.”

“This event is open to all, entrance and lunch is free”, continued McLoughlin. “It’s going to be a really interesting day, with fascinating presentations and the chance to discuss issues that really affect people in rural Ireland.”

The Leitrim Climate Dialogue event will take place in Ballinaglera Community Hall (Eircode N41 A2N8) on Saturday, December 7 from 10.30am to 4.00pm. Telephone 071 9643117. Register via EventBrite on the GEAI Facebook page @GoodEnergiesAlliance. Car lifts are available from Carrick-on-Shannon train station.

The event is organised by Good Energies Alliance Ireland (GEAI) and funded by Western Development Commission and EU Erasmus+ programme.