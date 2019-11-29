€94,400 for outdoor recreation facilities in the county

€94,400 in funding for outdoor recreation facilities in Leitrim has been announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

The successful applicants are:

Glencar Waterfall - Replacement of boundary fencing at access car park, €20,000

Upgrade of Arroo trail to extend parking space, improve toilet access at trail head, marketing, surfacing, installation of seating and signage - Glenade Resource Centre, Ahanlish, Kinlough €20,000

Keeldra Lake Improvement Works, Cloone - Erection of fishing points with seating and boulders €19,200

Leitrim Walks, development, design and print of Walk Guides €15,200

Upgrade of Millrace River Walkway, Drumshanbo, project works will consist of upgrade to walkways, fencing and landscaping €20,000



Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding which he said supports investment in outdoor recreation facilities and the promotion of existing recreation infrastructure.

“The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure such as trails, cycleways and blueways, as well as the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing infrastructure.

“Projects approved under this measure include the upgrade of surfaces on walking trails, improvements to route signage, improved facilities at trail access points and the development of promotional materials.

“Investing in this infrastructure enables people to access and enjoy Ireland’s wonderful natural environment and our rich heritage makes sense on many levels. It creates wonderful amenities for local people and it helps attract visitors which in turn brings economic benefits.

“This investment also has clear economic benefit for local economies in a tourism sector which attracts thousands of tourists who are engaging in outdoor pursuits.”