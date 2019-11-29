First time buyers have been abandoned by the government says Sligo Leitrim Deputy

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says the government has abandoned first time buyers in the north west region.

Deputy Scanlon said, “The government have simply abandoned first time buyers. In the north west there are many caught in a trap of renting while trying and failing to save for a mortgage deposit. Some people are paying more on rent than they would on mortgage repayments.

“My party colleagues and I have put forward real proposals that can deliver for young people. This includes the ‘First Time Buyers Bill’ which passed second stage in the Dáil this week. The legislation would boost supply for first-time buyers trying to get on the property ladder. The goal of the bill is to prevent the bulk buying of entire developments by investment funds thereby freezing out first time buyers.

“Government housing policy has failed. In my own county 48% of applications to the National Housing Agency for loans up to October 2019 were refused. There does not appear to be any real solutions with substance to help young, first time buyers.

“I look forward to supporting this very worthwhile Bill as it moves through Committee Stage and would urged the government to support the Bill to see it become legislation,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.