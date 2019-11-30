Wrap up warm today in Leitrim

A cold and in places frosty start to this Saturday morning in Leitrim.

There will be a mix of cloud and sunshine for the day with the best of the sunny spells during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

A cold night is expected with long clear spells and a fairly widespread frost. A few pockets of fog will form in the mostly light northerly breezes but the wind fresher at the coast. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

