Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, November 29, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Thérèse Edwards (née Coyle), The Willows, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Leitrim

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Ciara and son Luke, her mother Rita, her brothers Michael and Seán and her sister Cathy, extended family, work colleagues, friends, neighbours & all who knew her. Memorial Mass will be offered for Thérèse in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Saturday, November 30th, at 11am.

Derek Kenny, An Cuil, Termon road, Termon, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at his residence. Sadly missed by his parents Michael and Caroline, his sister Sarah-Jane, nephew Darren, girlfriend Kathleen, family and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Cremation Saturday at Newland's Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Martin Cullen, London and late of Gleneague, Glencar, Leitrim



Removal today Saturday, to St. Osnat’s Church, Glencar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph, P.J. Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon / Galway



The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph ‘P.J.’ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Wednesday, 27th of November 2019. Formerly in the care of the Brothers of Charity, Galway, died peacefully in the loving care of doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care at University Hospital Galway after a short illness. Pre deceased by his mother Teresa, his father Edward, brothers Noel and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, aunt-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Sunday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private Please

May they rest in peace.