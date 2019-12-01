Deaths in Leitrim, sunday December 1, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Joseph, P.J. Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon / Galway

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph ‘P.J.’ Farrell, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, Wednesday, 27th of November 2019. Formerly in the care of the Brothers of Charity, Galway, died peacefully in the loving care of doctors, nurses, staff and palliative care at University Hospital Galway after a short illness. Pre deceased by his mother Teresa, his father Edward, brothers Noel and Aloysius. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, aunt-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey Sunday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. House Private Please.

Margaret Reynolds, Cammagh, Moyne, Longford



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Joseph's Care Centre, Longford. Predeceased by her sister Helen. Deeply regretted by her twin sister Katie and sister Rose (New York), extended family,neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May they rest in peace.