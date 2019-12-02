Dry day ahead with some sunny spells in Leitrim
Some sunny spells in Leitrim today
A cold start this morning with frost and some fog patches leading to hazardous driving conditions in places. It will be a dry day with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.
Highest afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Cold overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Frost will form in sheltered areas and a few pockets of fog. Light southerly breezes will increase moderate. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees.
