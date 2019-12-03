New changes to Local Link services in Leitrim

The Local Link service has been amended with changes in times and bus stops in Carrick-on-Shannon according to the manager of the transport service.



Carrick town councillor Finola Armstrong McGuire queried Leitrim County Council on the recent “cuts” at a meeting of Carrick Municipal District.

The Fine Gael representative said this was a “valued service” and asked for its restoration immediately.



“Local Link was set up to serve our rural passenger needs and withdrawal without notice is unacceptable. I ask that Leitrim County Council Executive as well as elected representatives insist on full communication, conversation and explanation on any proposed changes to Local Link services in our county,” she stated.

She added that some pupils were using the service to get to school.



Local Link did have an office in Carrick, but the company lost the contract and it moved to a hub in Killybegs, Co Donegal. Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said the council have no link with the company now but said they will make contact and ask about the service.



Responding to questions put by this paper, Manager of Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim Fiona O’Shea said her company “assumed responsibility for all local link transport services since July 2019.”

She revealed: “There has been an amendment to times and bus stops to a service in Carrick-on-Shannon - Town Service but this service still operates twice daily. There is a new daily service from Carrick to Mohill. This commenced a number of weeks ago. There are no changes other than these.”

