Leitrim filling station comes onto the market

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents have brought to the market this substantial filling station and convenience store sited on a large site of 0.67 acre and which is presently let to Corrib Oil at Ardrum, Ballinamore.

Occupying a prominent position at the junction of the R202 & R2028, which are the main arterial routes into Ballinamore, the property has recently been completely refurbished throughout to a high standard and is available for sale with full vacant possession.

Sited on an 0.67 acre with potential to develop further to the rear the property is ideally suited to those seeking to operate their own highly profitable business or indeed as an investment opportunity.

The accommodation comprises of a mini supermarket, office, canteen, safe room, toilet and two store rooms. Further details and turnovers etc available by request by contacting Gordon Hughes State Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Tel: 071 9645555; www.ghproperty.com; Email: info@ghproperty.com