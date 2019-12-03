Election candidate believes N4 upgrade could open up region to more investment

Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate for Sligo-Leitrim, Shane Ellis, has said a timeline should be provided by the Minister for Transport on the upgrading of the N4 from Mullingar to Roosky.

Mr Ellis commented, “The Minister for Transport and his Department officials should now detail a timeline for the N4 Mullingar to Roosky upgrade.

“I understand contracts have been signed for consultants to begin this project in earnest. Real progress should now begin.

“It will make travel times shorter, bypassing villages, and will open up the North West region with a dual carriageway standard road.

“The North West is limited in public transport connections. For many owning a private vehicle is a must. It is simply not an attractive destination without a comprehensive road network.

“Developments are welcome, but businesses and investors need certainty on upgrade works.

“Opening up the North West with these upgrade works will go some way to improving our road network and have tangible benefits for the local economy,” concluded Mr Ellis.