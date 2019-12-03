Men accused of Kevin Lunney assault remanded in custody

The four men accused of the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney have been remanded in custody today, Tuesday December 3, 2019.

The men appeared at Virginia District Court this morning in connection with the incident in September.

Three of the men did not apply for bail, but a Cavan native did seek bail, but this was refused by the judge.

A fourth man faces the same charges but cannot be named for legal reasons. A temporary order preventing the man being named was extended today.

All four were remanded in custody again to appear in Harristown court on December 13.

