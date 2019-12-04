Patchy rain is set to move eastwards across the country today

Patchy rain moving eastwards this morning, petering out as it does so. Skies will clear from late morning with good sunny spells developing in most areas, with just isolated showers following later. Highs of 8 to 10°C in moderate southwesterly winds, which will be fresh to strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

A few clear spells early tonight, with isolated showers becoming confined to the northwest, before cloud thickens and more widespread rain reaches the west coast before dawn and spreads eastwards. Lowest temperatures in the early part of the night of 2 to 5°C. Moderate southwesterly winds increasing fresh to strong around coasts.