New organic fast food drive-through announced for Carrick-on-Shannon

Drumanilra Farm Foods from Boyle have annoucned that "Ireland's first ever organic, drive-through, fast food from the farm" destination will open in Carrick-on-Shannon in Summer 2020.

The Drumanilra Farm Kitchen is owned and run by Liam and Justina Gavin of Drumanilra Organic Farm on the shore Lough Key.

The Gavin Family



The announcement made today on social media explains "We will be bringing a fast food version of our Drumanilra Farm Kitchen, organic food from the farm concept to the former Kentucky Fried Chicken premises, in the Tesco retail park, in Carrick-on-Shannon. We are hoping to open in time for the Summer season 2020."

"Our menu will feature our organic meats, including our own-farmed Dexter beef burger, together with salads, veggie and vegan options. All food served will comply with our food philosophy of locally farmed, high welfare, organic and sustainably produced ingredients, with many produced by us, on our own organic farm here on the shores of Lough Key, just outside Boyle. We will offer a drive-through menu, as well as a comfortable, eat-in setting, serving locally roasted coffee and organic, baked sweet things, alongside our organic burgers, salads and sandwiches."

The business is also opening up a premises in Strandhill, Co Sligo before Easter 2020.

