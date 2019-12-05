Bus Éireann announce Christmas & New Year service schedule
Bus Éireann wishes to advise customers of its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season.
Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25 - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.
24 December 2019
Apart from the following exceptions all departures up to 2100 will operate to a normal timetable on December 24:
Route X1 - 7.45pm Belfast-Dublin
Route 2 - 9pm Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport
Route 4 - 8pm Waterford-Dublin
Route 23 - 8pm Dublin-Sligo
Route 32 - 8.45pm Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin
Route 100X - 8.30pm Dundalk-Dublin
Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London
With the following exceptions there will be no departures on any service after 9pm on December 24th.
Route 4 - 10pm Dublin Airport-Waterford
Route 30 - 9.30pm Dublin-Donegal
Route 100X - 9.40pm Dublin-Dundalk
25 December 2019
No services
26 December 2019
All services will operate to a Sunday timetable, although the following Sunday Expressway services will not be running on 26 December:
Route X1 - 6.15pm, 8.15pm, 9.15pm, 10.15pm & 11.15pm Dublin-Belfast; 5.30am, 7.45pm & 10pm. Belfast-Dublin
Route X2A - 10.15am, 4.15pm, 5.15pm & 7.15pm Dublin-Belfast; 6.45am & 2.45pm Belfast-Dublin
Route X5 - 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm Dublin-Newry; 8.15am & 10.15am Belfast-Dublin; 9.15am Belfast-Newry; 7.15am, 1.15pm, 3.15pm & 5.15pm Newry-Dublin
Route 32 - 12.30am Letterkenny-Dublin
Route 40 - 9.40am Cork-Waterford; 10.40am Cork-Rosslare
Route 51 - 7.25am & 8.35am Limerick-Cork; 7.25am & 8.25am Limerick-Galway
Route 64 - 6.25am Donegal-Sligo; 6.35am & 8.10am Letterkenny-Derry; 7.35am Sligo-Derry
Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London
There will also be additional services on 26 December on the following Expressway routes:
Route X1 - 4.45am Belfast-Dublin; 5.15pm & 7.15pm Dublin-Belfast
December 27-30, 2019
All services will be running to a normal timetable
December 31, 2019
Until 2200, all services will be running to a normal timetable, although the following Expressway Eurolines service will not be running on December 31:
871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London
All services due to start after 10pm will not be running on December 31, although the following services will be running normally:
All Expressway services will operate as normal
Route 220 - Services will resume from midnight on January 1, 2020 and operate a full timetable
January 1, 2020
All services will operate to a Sunday timetable.
We would like to wish all our customers a happy and safe Christmas and New Year. For further details about any of our services, check out www.buseireann.ie.
