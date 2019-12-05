Bus Éireann announce Christmas & New Year service schedule

Bus Éireann wishes to advise customers of its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season.

Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25 - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.

24 December 2019

Apart from the following exceptions all departures up to 2100 will operate to a normal timetable on December 24:



Route X1 - 7.45pm Belfast-Dublin

Route 2 - 9pm Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport

Route 4 - 8pm Waterford-Dublin

Route 23 - 8pm Dublin-Sligo

Route 32 - 8.45pm Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin

Route 100X - 8.30pm Dundalk-Dublin

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London



With the following exceptions there will be no departures on any service after 9pm on December 24th.

Route 4 - 10pm Dublin Airport-Waterford

Route 30 - 9.30pm Dublin-Donegal

Route 100X - 9.40pm Dublin-Dundalk



25 December 2019

No services

26 December 2019

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable, although the following Sunday Expressway services will not be running on 26 December:

Route X1 - 6.15pm, 8.15pm, 9.15pm, 10.15pm & 11.15pm Dublin-Belfast; 5.30am, 7.45pm & 10pm. Belfast-Dublin

Route X2A - 10.15am, 4.15pm, 5.15pm & 7.15pm Dublin-Belfast; 6.45am & 2.45pm Belfast-Dublin

Route X5 - 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 5.30pm & 7.30pm Dublin-Newry; 8.15am & 10.15am Belfast-Dublin; 9.15am Belfast-Newry; 7.15am, 1.15pm, 3.15pm & 5.15pm Newry-Dublin

Route 32 - 12.30am Letterkenny-Dublin

Route 40 - 9.40am Cork-Waterford; 10.40am Cork-Rosslare

Route 51 - 7.25am & 8.35am Limerick-Cork; 7.25am & 8.25am Limerick-Galway

Route 64 - 6.25am Donegal-Sligo; 6.35am & 8.10am Letterkenny-Derry; 7.35am Sligo-Derry

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

There will also be additional services on 26 December on the following Expressway routes:

Route X1 - 4.45am Belfast-Dublin; 5.15pm & 7.15pm Dublin-Belfast



December 27-30, 2019

All services will be running to a normal timetable

December 31, 2019

Until 2200, all services will be running to a normal timetable, although the following Expressway Eurolines service will not be running on December 31:

871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

All services due to start after 10pm will not be running on December 31, although the following services will be running normally:

All Expressway services will operate as normal

Route 220 - Services will resume from midnight on January 1, 2020 and operate a full timetable

January 1, 2020

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable.

We would like to wish all our customers a happy and safe Christmas and New Year. For further details about any of our services, check out www.buseireann.ie.