There will be frequent heavy showers today so don't forget your umbrella

There'll be frequent heavy showers this morning, becoming isolated during the afternoon with sunny spells developing. A breezy day, westerly winds will be moderate to fresh with temperatures of between 7 and 9 degrees during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will fall overnight to between 4 and 6 degrees with mostly moderate west to southwest winds. There'll be further scattered showers, mostly in the north of the province, elsewhere will see long dry and clear spells with mist thickening to fog. Towards morning it'll become cloudy with patches of drizzle arriving on coasts